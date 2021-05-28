The iconic Independence Pass on Colorado Highway 82 has officially reopened for the summer season, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
A report from the Aspen Times says crews cleared rockfall from the mountain pass, opening as scheduled at noon on Thursday.
The pass typically opens the Thursday before Memorial Day, staying open through late October or early November, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Independence Pass is part of Highway 82, with the pass stretching from Aspen to Twin Lakes. Nestled at 12,095 feet, the 32-mile route is ideal for mountain bikers.
Here's a look at where it's located on the map:
Oversize and overweight vehicles are strictly prohibited from using the pass at any time due to narrow and winding roads and steep inclines. Absolutely no vehicles over 35 feet in length may use the pass at any time. This includes a vehicle and trailer that, together, exceed 35 feet.
These pass restrictions lie between mile marker 47.2 on the Aspen side to mile marker 84.2 on the Leadville and Twin Lakes side, just one mile west of the junction with US 24.
CDOT reminds summer travelers using the pass to "use extra caution and to share the road."
This road is quite narrow in some sections. Proceed with caution.
Editor's Note: Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for the latest on closures and delays on highways and roads across the state of Colorado.
