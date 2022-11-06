Independence Pass, located in northwestern Colorado on CO 82, has officially closed for the season following a winter storm, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
"Independence Pass is a Colorado Scenic and Historic Byway that is maintained by CDOT. It is the highest paved state highway in Colorado, crossing the Continental Divide at 12,095 feet. Though it is a paved road, it is also narrow and curvy on several stretches and therefore difficult to traverse in poor weather. The pass also has steep drop-offs in places along the route," CDOT said in a press release.
The pass connects Lake and Pitkin Counties, or Twin Lakes and Aspen, and closes each winter, because plowing on CO 82 is not safe.
According to CDOT, the alternative route from the Denver Metro Area to Aspen is I-70 to Glenwood Springs, the CO 82 to Aspen, during this time.
"CDOT typically reopens the pass on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, weather permitting," the release said.
