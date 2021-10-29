According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Independence Pass has officially closed for the season following a snowstorm that has made parts of the pass impassable.
The pass initially closed on Monday and snowfall has continued on and off since. On Thursday, crews made the call that plowing the road would be a losing battle, deciding to close the road until the spring.
The closure and reopening dates of Independence Pass are weather-dependent, with the road typically closing around the first week of November. October 28 is earlier than last year's November 13 closure, but it's the same date of the closure in 2019.
The target date for reopening the pass in the spring is typically the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend – next season, that will be May 26, 2022. This date can be missed, however, in years where snowfall lingers.
Independence Pass is best known for connecting Lake and Pitkin counties, more specifically Twin Lakes and Aspen.
