Denver Zoo reports that staff made the difficult decision to euthanize Kipele, a giraffe, due to a rapid decline in health coupled with her advanced age and mobility issues. She was one of the oldest giraffes in an AZA-accredited facility, at 29 years old when she died on March 7.
"Even though we know our time with Kipele wouldn't last forever, this loss, like any, is incredibly hard on the staff who provided her with immeasurable amounts of love, care, and attention for the past 29 years," wrote the zoo following her death.
Younger giraffes at the zoo, named Dobby, BB, and Jasiri, are being monitored to make sure they're healthy and thriving following Kipele's death.
Giraffes have a life span of about 25 years in the wild, though this can be extended by several years when kept in captivity.
Denver Zoo is an 80-acre complex located in City Park of Denver. It was opened in 1896.
