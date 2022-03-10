In July of 2020, Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell teamed up to send a wild mountaineering route along the Continental Divide that meant summiting 17 peaks over 35 miles during 36 hours of near-constant movement. Now, the tale of their journey is being told in a film called 'Cuddle' that's set to be featured by Reel Rock 16, a rock climbing documentary tour that debuts from March 24 to 27.
Dubbed the "Continental Divide Ultimate Linkup" by Caldwell (also known as CUDDLE), the route the two traveled involved free solo climbing of 65 pitches on 11 classic climbing routes, ranging in difficulty from an estimated 5.6 to 5.11-minus. This included "Culp-Bossier," a 5.8+ route on Hallet Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park. In total, the route gained an estimated 20,000 feet over a series of ups and downs.
The story is sure to be exciting, likely to detail a number of mishaps that reportedly happened along the way, including forgotten headlamps, missing cold weather gear, and the two cuddling for warmth.
The tour features four films in total, with a pass to see them all costing $25. Once purchased, they can be viewed on Apple TV, Roku, or a smart phone. Reel Rock presents new films each year, with those films available in more than 40 countries.
This year's Reel Rock line-up includes films called Bridge Boys, Big Things to Come, Barefoot Charles, and Cuddle, the latter being the one about Honnold and Caldwell. The 'Cuddle' phrase is a nod to how the pair had to get close to stay warm after being forced to spend the nighttime hours in shorts due to a missing supply drop. Read more about their adventure here.
More information can be found on the Reel Rock Tour website. (Note: At time of publishing, website was down. This is likely temporary. Go ahead, click the link. How else will you know if the website is still down?).
