Six weather alerts go into effect in Colorado on Monday, as some regions of the state prepare to be slammed by a powerful winter storm, and others face dangerous fire weather conditions.
Here's a breakdown of what warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS):
Winter Storm Warning: The NWS is calling for up to 25 inches of snow to fall over the Elkhead and Park Mountains, located in the northwestern portion of the state, between 11 AM on Monday and 5 PM on Wednesday. Prolonged periods of snow are expected. Travel should be avoided in this area.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the service said.
Blizzard Warning: A blizzard warning goes into effect from midnight tonight until midnight on Tuesday night for the northeast portion of the state including Fort Morgan, Byers, Sterling, and Akron. Those in these areas are expecting to see up to 10 inches of snow and wind gust up to 60 MPH, resulting in blizzard conditions.
"Visibility will be near zero at times resulting in whiteout conditions. Travel will be treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Road closures and impassable roads are likely. Strong winds will cause extensive drifting snow and may cause minor damage and power outages," the warning reads.
Winter Weather Advisory: The advisory has been issued for the northcentral and northwest regions of the state beginning on Monday at 1 PM. Towns like Aspen, Steamboat Springs, Georgetown, and Fairplay are expected to be impacted. These areas could see 6 to 12 inches of snow, with up to 18 inches in portions of the northern mountains. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH are expected.
Winter Storm Watch: The watch is in effect for Julesburg and Holyoke from late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Blizzard conditions are possible in these areas, and wind gusts could be as high as 60 MPH winds.
A second winter weather advisory is in effect for Limon where 2 to 4 inches of snow and gusty winds are expected.
Red Flag Warning: A red flag warning has been issued for several more southern counties including Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, and Bent on Monday. In these areas, relative low humidity as low as 14 percent, and 45 MPH wind gusts are expected.
High Wind Watch: Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties are included in the watch, where winds up to 55 MPH are possible on Monday.
"High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles," the service said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website here.
