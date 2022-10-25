The National Weather Service issued a 'winter weather advisory' in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of a multi-day storm that's expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow on some of the state's mountains.
According to the service, the advisory applies to the Elk Head, Park, and Flat Top mountains, in the northwest pocket of the state. It will be in effect from midnight on Tuesday until noon on Thursday.
The map below shows the areas impacted by the advisory:
"Travel could be very difficult. Some lulls in snow are possible during the afternoon hours on Wednesday before intensity picks back up Wednesday evening into Thursday morning," NWS said.
