Don't let the many recent days of heat fool you – Colorado's high country is about to get yet another wintery blast.
Those eager to bag Colorado's highest peaks this weekend are urged to plan ahead for colder temperatures, rain, and potentially snowy conditions. This might mean bringing extra layers, including something waterproof, as well as a traction aid. Whether it's snow or rain adding moisture to a steep trail, conditions of this nature can be particularly problematic and dangerous during the descent of a peak.
Below, find the forecast for a few of the most popular peaks for hiking around the state of Colorado, according to Mountain-Forecast.com. Note that this is the forecast for the summit of the mountain where the coldest temperatures are frequently seen, meaning that rain will likely be a hazard instead of snow at lower elevations on a peak.
Mount Elbert: High of 34 on Saturday with afternoon snow (1 to 2 inches); High of 39 on Sunday with late snow showers.
Pikes Peak: High of 28 on Saturday with snow showers throughout the day (around two to three inches expected); High of 30 on Sunday with snow showers throughout the day dropping two to three more inches.
Longs Peak: High of 30 on Saturday with snow showers expected throughout the day (one to two inches). High of 30 on Sunday with snow showers expected throughout the day (one to three inches).
Quandary Peak: High of 34 on Saturday with snow expected in the late afternoon and evening (one to two inches). High of 37 on Sunday with more late-day snow likely to be less than an inch with 20 mile per hour winds.
Mount Bierstadt: High of 30 on Saturday with one to two inches of snow expected throughout the day. High of 24 on Sunday with another one to two inches of snow expected later in the day.
Mount Yale: One to two inches of snow are expected on Saturday, with a high of 34. Less than an inch of snow is expected on Sunday with a high of 39.
Mount Sneffels: High of 39 with rain showers and lightning storms likely to be present along the trail on Saturday. Sunday has a high of 43 and will likely be cloudy but dry.
Maroon Bells: Less than an inch of snow on Saturday with a high of 36. Sunday has a projected high of 41 and will likely be sunny in the morning until evening clouds roll in.
Find more forecasts on Mountain-Forecast.com. This is a great site for mountain forecasting when planning a fourteener hike in Colorado. Data on the site includes what elevation the freezing point is found, wind speed and direction, and how weather will be at various elevations on a given peak.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change and unpredicted weather is always a possibility. Proceed with caution.
