While the storm that's hitting Colorado on Friday will drop snow accumulations nowhere near the multiple feet that landed in parts of the state at the start of the month, deeper totals in some heavily populated areas could result in travel concerns.
Though previous forecasts showed the highest totals during this Friday wave of snow falling in the central and northern mountain regions, snowfall has now shifted, expected to drop around six inches in areas west of the I-25 corridor.
The most up-to-date mapping now shows totals of up to six inches landing in the foothills near Castle Rock and southwest of Denver, with accumulation in the range of three to four inches along I-25 between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs. It's not much, but with snow expected to fall at a rate of about an inch per hour at times amid windy conditions, it could lead to travel concerns along this stretch of highway.
See a map of the expected snow forecast below:
As of noon, traffic cameras in the Castle Rock area show roads that appear wet, but not snow-covered. This may change rapidly with more snow on the way.
Find official travel alerts on the National Weather Service website. No winter weather alert or watch has been posted as of Friday morning though 'high wind warnings' have been activated in the southeast corner of the state and along parts of the Eastern Plains.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.