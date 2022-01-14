Driving in a Snow Storm File photo. Photo Credit: FatCamera (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: FatCamera (iStock).

 FatCamera

While the storm that's hitting Colorado on Friday will drop snow accumulations nowhere near the multiple feet that landed in parts of the state at the start of the month, deeper totals in some heavily populated areas could result in travel concerns.

Though previous forecasts showed the highest totals during this Friday wave of snow falling in the central and northern mountain regions, snowfall has now shifted, expected to drop around six inches in areas west of the I-25 corridor.

The most up-to-date mapping now shows totals of up to six inches landing in the foothills near Castle Rock and southwest of Denver, with accumulation in the range of three to four inches along I-25 between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs. It's not much, but with snow expected to fall at a rate of about an inch per hour at times amid windy conditions, it could lead to travel concerns along this stretch of highway.

See a map of the expected snow forecast below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

As of noon, traffic cameras in the Castle Rock area show roads that appear wet, but not snow-covered. This may change rapidly with more snow on the way.

Conditions near Castle Rock as of 12:18 PM. Photo: CDOT traffic camera.

Conditions near Castle Rock as of 12:18 PM. Photo: CDOT traffic camera.

Find official travel alerts on the National Weather Service website. No winter weather alert or watch has been posted as of Friday morning though 'high wind warnings' have been activated in the southeast corner of the state and along parts of the Eastern Plains.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.