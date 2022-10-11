According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, they assisted San Miguel County Search and Rescue on a mission that took place last Saturday.
On October 8, a team was called into the field to rescue a 28-year-old Cortez woman who had taken a fall after getting off-route while on Hope Lake Trail. A fall in the Poverty Gulch area resulted in the woman sustaining a lower leg injury, which prevented her from returning to the trailhead. As she was unable to bear weight on the leg, it was determined that she would require extrication.
Search and rescue team members hiked into the area and carried the woman to a helicopter via a litter. The woman, along with her hiking companion, were ultimately brought back to their vehicle to seek medical services on their own.
This case shows the importance of staying on trail, as well as keeping a line of communication available in the event that something goes wrong.
Traveling off-trail can greatly increase the risk of hiking in Colorado, especially in remote areas. Getting lost becomes easier, while additional terrain hazards may exist.
Thankfully, this woman was able to reach out for help. While what device was used to establish communication was not mentioned in a press release about the incident, it's worth noting that proper use of a device like the Garmin inReach, which communicates via GPS, can ensure that there's always a means of calling for help.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
Who pays for all these hikers and such, that get lost or injured and have to be rescued?
GuffyBill-- Our tax money! Although I do thing some of these people get fined so that helps the rescuers too! Do not quote me on this though! Jess
