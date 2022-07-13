An immersive 'Peter Pan'-themed pop-up bar has announced a stop in Colorado as part of its national tour.
"Come and join us in a place designed to keep you young and make sure you never grow up! Experience the wonder of the Blue Lagoon, climb aboard the Jolly Roger, and hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout," the event's announcement reads.
Tickets to attend cost $45 each and include three drinks, games, and a live performance.
"There’ll be all kinds of treats to indulge in throughout the experience. Watch out for Captain Hook and keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won!" the announcement said.
People that are under the age of 21 are invited to attend the pop-up's family-friendly sessions, according to event organizers. For more information on dates or to buy tickets, visit the event's website.
