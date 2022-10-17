Walt Disney Animation Studios and the Lighthouse Immersive art gallery have partnered up to create a new show that combines imagery from beloved Disney films with the unique storytelling style of immersive digital art.
So far, Lighthouse Immersive has confirmed that classic movies like The Lion King, Peter Pan, and Pinocchio as well as newer hits like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen will all have a part of the show.
“Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films,” said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross in the news release.
“I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes.”
The massive exhibit space, which has hosted several immersive art shows this year, has room for 500,000 cubic feet of digital art and projected videos.
“Trailblazing in a new medium is always exciting, and this is truly going to be the most challenging and rewarding project of my career. Being entrusted with Disney’s rich archive of animation is a great honor, but also a tremendous responsibility. With such a wealth of material and a treasure trove of memorable characters, it will be a thrill to bring the work of all the great Disney animators and performers to life in a 360-degree immersive environment," said Oscar®-winning producer, and creative director of the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience J. Miles Dale.
“Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin, and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal. This is where the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will take you," said Ross.
Though no official start date has been announced, the exhibit will be open at Lighthouse Immersive in Denver for the first four months of 2023, according to the release.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Lighthouse Immersive website, here.
