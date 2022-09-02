Ladies and lords of the Ton, you have been cordially invited to attend the queen's ball as the "Bridgerton" immersive pop-up makes its way to Denver.
'The Queen's Ball' immersive experience will replicate sets from Netflix's hit show Bridgerton, offering guests a night as a member of high society in Regency-era London.
"As guests at this delightful soirée, you will be transported to 1813 London to take part in the most coveted ball of the season. Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton as you immerse yourself in an evening unlike any you have ever experienced before," an announcement from event organizers reads.
The 90-minute experience incudes acrobatic performances, interactive experiences with actors, a dance show, and a variety of themed cocktails.
"You will be received by our very own Queen Charlotte, who will welcome you to her ballroom. Our string quartet will play iconic pieces inspired by the Bridgerton soundtrack while our two performers tell you a beautiful love story through regency, modern, and acrobatic dance. There will be many opportunities to interact with the members of the cast and with representations of the most iconic scenarios of the show, such as the modiste and the painting studio," according to the events website.
Guest are highly encouraged to dress in period-appropriate outfits to get the full experience.
The ball will be open on Wednesdays through Saturdays beginning on October 8. Neither a location or an end date have been announced.
Tickets will cost $45 each and must be purchased online. For more information visit the event's website here.
