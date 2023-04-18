If you've got plans to camp in northern Colorado during the month of April, make sure your reservations haven't been impacted by record-setting snow. According to a spokesperson from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, numerous state park campgrounds will be forced to delay their opening due to record-setting snow totals.
One area, in particular, where impacts of heavy snow are sure to throw off spring camping plans is Colorado's northwest region, including the area around Steamboat Springs.
Delayed campground openings are taking place at the following state parks: Steamboat, Pearl Lake, Yampa River, Stagecoach, State Forest, Sylvan, and Vega.
Not only is the snow cause for concern, but the mud that will follow the snowmelt will also be problematic. Because the presence of mud can make parks more susceptible to damage, campground closures will likely persist after snowmelt takes place.
It's also worth noting that while Colorado's snowpack has started to decline, more snow will likely fall throughout the spring season. This could lead to further delays in opening access to some of these areas. Similar impacts may also exist in other parts of the state that got big snow this year, including the central mountains and the southwest.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife anticipates that campgrounds in problematic areas may be closed until at least mid-May. Those with reservations in campgrounds facing delayed openings will be contacted directly from the park two weeks prior to the start of the reservation.
While some campgrounds are set to remain closed for a bit longer, campground impacts of all this snow are highly region-specific. Many campgrounds around the state are set to open as planned. Seek out information from the specific state park you're headed to before your trip for updates on potential issues.
