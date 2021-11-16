UPDATE: This fire is now estimated at 75 acres. This is a breaking news story and details are subject to rapid change. See official updates here.
A 20-acre wildfire has broken out in the area of Kruger Rock, approximately 2.5 miles south of downtown Estes Park. First reported around 7 AM on Tuesday morning, some people are being evacuated from nearby neighborhoods as a result.
Spending a few days in CO. Woke up to a fire across the road here in Estes Park near Marys Lake. The wind is blowing away from the houses I can see, thankfully. pic.twitter.com/MWHbNaOUUI— Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021
Mandatory evacuations are underway for those in the Little Valley Drive, Hermit Park, and the uplands of Fish Creek Road due to what authorities are calling "immediate and imminent danger." Voluntary evacuation orders have also been issued for those in the Meadowdale area. It is recommended for those in the Meadowdale area with pets or livestock that they start moving their animals now with a chance that this evacuation order becomes mandatory.
It has been requested that the public avoid Highway 36 and Highway 34 in the area of Estes Park as wildfire operations are taking place on these roads.
There are homes in close proximity to the fire. Strong winds will likely be problematic as the day continues, with gusts expected to hit up to 45 miles per hour.
The evacuation center is currently at the Estes Park Event Center, located at 1125 Rooftop Way.
This is a breaking news story. More detail may be added as it becomes available.
