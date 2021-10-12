US-285 near Grant, Colorado. Image Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation.

Here's a look at how much snowfall is taking place on roads around the state of Colorado. This piece was published at about 12:40 PM on Tuesday. Many roads remain bare, though snowfall is expected to ramp up come the afternoon and nightfall.

I-70, east of the Eisenhower Tunnel:

Image Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation.

Wolf Creek Pass:

A view of Wolf Creek Pass at 11:09, with more snow on the way. Image Credit: CDOT.

Loveland Pass:

A look at the Loveland Pass Summit, found between I-70 and Arapahoe Basin/Keystone, as of 11:09 AM. Image Credit: CDOT.

Silverthorne:

I-70 near Silverthorne. Little to no snow is hitting this area as of 12:15 PM, though roads do appear to be wet on multiple traffic cameras in the area. Image Credit: CDOT.

CO-149, Gunnison National Forest:

This image shows conditions along CO-149 in Gunnison National Forest. Image Credit: CDOT.

Muddy Pass, near Steamboat Springs:

Muddy Pass, along US-40 near Steamboat Springs. Not much snow is currently seen in this area as of 12:09, but it is expected to get significant snow later today. Image Credit: CDOT.

US-285:

US-285 near Grant, Colorado. Image Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation.

See up-to-date traffic cameras on the CDOT map.

