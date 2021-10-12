Here's a look at how much snowfall is taking place on roads around the state of Colorado. This piece was published at about 12:40 PM on Tuesday. Many roads remain bare, though snowfall is expected to ramp up come the afternoon and nightfall.
Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.
