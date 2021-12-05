A new wildfire sparked near Idaho Springs, Colorado on Sunday morning prompting evacuations in the area. The fire was reported to have burned approximately 20 acres of land at around 12 PM, according to officials.
Officials have reported that around 2 dozen homes have been evacuated.
Here is a round up of social media posts showing images and videos of the blaze.
All conditions are subject to rapid change with strong winds present in the area.
Fire just west of Idaho Springs 😭#prayforsnow pic.twitter.com/0Y9HmbVImW— Bella Cotton (@bellarcotton) December 5, 2021
#MinersCandleFire pic.twitter.com/26JeucJXZc— Silverwings (@sarahmarie787) December 5, 2021
VIDEO: Carter Beem shared this video with CBS4 of the active Miners Candle Fire burning in Clear Creek County. Some evacuations are in effect.#cowx #4wx #wildfire— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) December 5, 2021
STORY: https://t.co/91uMRxbs8R pic.twitter.com/MO0kqdTVdF
This is video I just took on my cell phone of the #MinersCandleFire in Clear Creek County. So far, it’s destroyed at least two structures, and evacuations are underway. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/iCxJCPIRC8— Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) December 5, 2021
Wildfire near Idaho Springs CO. #cowx #cofire @LukeVictorWx @foxweather #minerscandlefire pic.twitter.com/idSERWFZbd— Colorado Storm Chasers (@COStormChasers) December 5, 2021
#MinersCandleFire Clear Creek County, CO— Keith Johnson (@KeithJGw) December 5, 2021
WLDLD28 via @flightradar24.
Broadcastify, Clear Creek County https://t.co/ve1azkUzQJ pic.twitter.com/y3DBlZJKpo
#MinersCandleFire pic.twitter.com/xDGbAhrIi5— Silverwings (@sarahmarie787) December 5, 2021
This is a developing story.
