Miners Candle

Photo credit: Sarah Marie (@sarahmarie787)

A new wildfire sparked near Idaho Springs, Colorado on Sunday morning prompting evacuations in the area. The fire was reported to have burned approximately 20 acres of land at around 12 PM, according to officials. 

Officials have reported that around 2 dozen homes have been evacuated. 

Here is a round up of social media posts showing images and videos of the blaze. 

All conditions are subject to rapid change with strong winds present in the area.

This is a developing story.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.