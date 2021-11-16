The Kruger Rock Fire burns near Estes Park, Colorado. Photo Courtesy: Justin Smith; Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The Kruger Rock Fire burns near Estes Park, Colorado. Photo Courtesy: Justin Smith; Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

A new wildfire has sparked near Estes Park, Colorado, reported at 20 acres around 7 AM, with that size reported at 75 acres before 10 AM. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued and official updates can be found here.

Below, find videos and images posted of the blaze around the web. Note that all conditions are subject to rapid change with strong winds present in the area.

Here's a look at what the blaze was like earlier this morning:

Here's a shot of elk fleeing the scene of the fire. Learn more about what's happening here in this article.

A few more photos from the scene:

Posted at 9:54 AM, this is a look at the evacuation situation and where the fire is located in relation to Estes Park. Note that this is subject to rapid change. Find official updates here.

This timelapse shows activity of the blaze.

Dangerous conditions and strong winds exist on the Front Range today. See a map of the Fire Weather Warning area below, but note that this is subject to rapid change. Find updates on the National Weather Service website.

Another angle of the fire captured on video.

Dillon Thomas of CBS Denver reports 50-foot-tall bursts of flames.

This is a developing story. Find official updates here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.