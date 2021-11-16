A new wildfire has sparked near Estes Park, Colorado, reported at 20 acres around 7 AM, with that size reported at 75 acres before 10 AM. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued and official updates can be found here.
Below, find videos and images posted of the blaze around the web. Note that all conditions are subject to rapid change with strong winds present in the area.
Here's a look at what the blaze was like earlier this morning:
Spending a few days in CO. Woke up to a fire across the road here in Estes Park near Marys Lake. The wind is blowing away from the houses I can see, thankfully. pic.twitter.com/MWHbNaOUUI— Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021
Here's a shot of elk fleeing the scene of the fire. Learn more about what's happening here in this article.
Seeing a herd of Elk running from the smoke/fire here in Estes Park at Mary’s Lake. pic.twitter.com/h77xaQRXoy— Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021
A few more photos from the scene:
Hearing from @DillonMThomas that smoke from the new fire Estes Park has reached as far as Windsor. Strong westerly winds will be relentless for much of the of the day in this area.#cowx #4wx— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) November 16, 2021
📷 Evan Schaefer from Carriage Hills in Estes Park pic.twitter.com/UvX5mEqV39
Posted at 9:54 AM, this is a look at the evacuation situation and where the fire is located in relation to Estes Park. Note that this is subject to rapid change. Find official updates here.
NEW: Crews say the #KrugerRockFire is about 75 acres now. Because of the growth, voluntary evacuations (shaded in yellow) have been expanded. The areas in red are still under a MANDATORY evacuation. #estespark pic.twitter.com/X3wG5iE1Id— Heather Brinkmann (@WeatherHx) November 16, 2021
This timelapse shows activity of the blaze.
#krugerrockfire in Estes Park pic.twitter.com/RooiyOcM1I— Monica (@CalamityKing) November 16, 2021
Dangerous conditions and strong winds exist on the Front Range today. See a map of the Fire Weather Warning area below, but note that this is subject to rapid change. Find updates on the National Weather Service website.
Interestingly enough, the #KrugerRockFire was not in the Fire Weather Warning area. pic.twitter.com/QmRgGNkvko— Geoff Bansen (@WeatherGeoff) November 16, 2021
Another angle of the fire captured on video.
Scary morning in Estes Park. My friend sent me this video from his front yard, they’re getting ready to leave the area to be safe. Gusty conditions expected to stick around all day before the front moves in @KDVR pic.twitter.com/ISTAJjudOV— Kylie Bearse (@KylieBearseWX) November 16, 2021
Dillon Thomas of CBS Denver reports 50-foot-tall bursts of flames.
🔥KRUGER ROCK FIRE🔥— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) November 16, 2021
The #KrugerRockFire here in Estes Park has already charred more than 75 acres.
Moments ago I watched as flames atop the mountain reached well over 50 feet high.
Every few minutes you’ll see a similar burst of flames.#cowx @CBSDenver #Colorado pic.twitter.com/8ghbIXiMH9
This is a developing story. Find official updates here.
