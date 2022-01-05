Road conditions are starting to deteriorate in Colorado's northwest, northern, and central mountains as a wave of 12 to 36 inches of snow hits this part of the state. Many residents around Colorado are expected to see at least some snow through Thursday, with the Wednesday evening commute on the Front Range likely to be impacted.
Here's a look at various traffic cameras around the state, provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation:
Rabbit Ears Pass, located east of Steamboat Springs:
Cameron Pass, between Walden and Rustic, northwest of Rocky Mountain National Park:
Berthoud Pass, off of I-70 and traveled by those headed to Winter Park and Grand County:
The Eisenhower Tunnel along I-70:
Vail Pass, along I-70:
Glenwood Canyon, along I-70:
Idaho Springs, found along I-70 and east of Eisenhower Tunnel:
Conditions are likely to keep deteriorating as snow continues to fall.
Look for travel related alerts and updates on the CDOT website travel map prior to embarking on a trip in Colorado. Learn more about this storm – that's just getting started – here.
