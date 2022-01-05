This image, provided by the National Weather Service and Colorado Department of Transportation, shows conditions on roads around Colorado before noon. Find images below that show how these roads have continued to deteriorate since then.

This image, provided by the National Weather Service and Colorado Department of Transportation, shows conditions on roads around Colorado before noon. Find images below that show how these roads have continued to deteriorate since then.

Road conditions are starting to deteriorate in Colorado's northwest, northern, and central mountains as a wave of 12 to 36 inches of snow hits this part of the state. Many residents around Colorado are expected to see at least some snow through Thursday, with the Wednesday evening commute on the Front Range likely to be impacted.

Here's a look at various traffic cameras around the state, provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation:

Rabbit Ears Pass, located east of Steamboat Springs:

Conditions near Rabbit Ears Pass, as of 1:30 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Conditions near Rabbit Ears Pass, as of 1:30 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Cameron Pass, between Walden and Rustic, northwest of Rocky Mountain National Park:

Conditions on Cameron Pass, as of 1:34 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Conditions on Cameron Pass, as of 1:34 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Berthoud Pass, off of I-70 and traveled by those headed to Winter Park and Grand County:

Conditions on Berthoud Pass, as of 1:34 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Conditions on Berthoud Pass, as of 1:34 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

The Eisenhower Tunnel along I-70:

Conditions 1.7 miles west of the Eisenhower Tunnel, as of 1:41 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Conditions 1.7 miles west of the Eisenhower Tunnel, as of 1:41 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Vail Pass, along I-70:

Conditions 0.7 miles west of the Vail Pass summit, as of 1:41 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Conditions 0.7 miles west of the Vail Pass summit, as of 1:30 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Glenwood Canyon, along I-70:

Conditions along I-70 through Glenwood Canyon near Glenwood Springs, as of 1:30 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Conditions along I-70 through Glenwood Canyon near Glenwood Springs, as of 1:30 PM on Wednesday. Image: CDOT.

Idaho Springs, found along I-70 and east of Eisenhower Tunnel:

I-70 through Idaho Springs at around 2 PM. Photo: CDOT.

I-70 through Idaho Springs at around 2 PM. Photo: CDOT.

Conditions are likely to keep deteriorating as snow continues to fall.

Look for travel related alerts and updates on the CDOT website travel map prior to embarking on a trip in Colorado. Learn more about this storm – that's just getting started – here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.