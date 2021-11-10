As snow continues to hit the state of Colorado, officials are warning residents of potentially snowy roads. At this point, most of the problem areas are found along mountain passes at a higher elevation, though wet conditions may cause slick roads elsewhere.
Here's a look at what conditions exist around the state, as of Wednesday morning. Conditions are subject to change and the most updated images can be found on the CDOT travel map.
Monarch Pass:
Loveland Pass:
Vail Pass:
US-40 at CO 14 (east of Rabbit Ears Pass summit):
Near the Gore Pass summit:
Along Wolf Creek Pass:
US 550, north of Silverton:
Spring Creek Pass:
Hoosier Pass:
As multiple waves of snow move through the state of Colorado, 20 or more inches of snow may accumulate in some high mountain spots.
I had no idea and even swung my butt in a hammock on this sorta balmy front range day. Thanks for this!
