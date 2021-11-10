Loveland Pass on Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: CDOT.

As snow continues to hit the state of Colorado, officials are warning residents of potentially snowy roads. At this point, most of the problem areas are found along mountain passes at a higher elevation, though wet conditions may cause slick roads elsewhere.

Here's a look at what conditions exist around the state, as of Wednesday morning. Conditions are subject to change and the most updated images can be found on the CDOT travel map.

Monarch Pass:

Near the summit of Monarch Pass at 9:33 AM. Photo Credit: National Weather Service.

Loveland Pass:

Loveland Pass around 9:25 AM. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Vail Pass:

Vail Pass Summit. Photo Credit: CDOT.

US-40 at CO 14 (east of Rabbit Ears Pass summit):

US-40 at CO 14 (east of Rabbit Ears Pass summit). Photo Credit: CDOT.

Near the Gore Pass summit:

Near the Gore Pass summit. 9:11 AM. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Along Wolf Creek Pass:

Along Wolf Creek Pass, .5 E of Wolf Creek Ski Area. Photo Credit: CDOT.

US 550, north of Silverton:

US 550, 6.8 miles north of Silverton. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Spring Creek Pass:

Spring Creek Pass, updated at 9:48 AM. Photo Credit: CDOT.

Hoosier Pass:

Hoosier Pass around 9:35 AM. Photo Credit: CDOT.

As multiple waves of snow move through the state of Colorado, 20 or more inches of snow may accumulate in some high mountain spots.

rastadoggie
rastadoggie

I had no idea and even swung my butt in a hammock on this sorta balmy front range day. Thanks for this!

