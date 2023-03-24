In case you haven't heard, the aurora borealis was visible in parts of Colorado last night – as far south as Colorado Springs.
This Aurora event is stronger than the one a few weeks ago. We've seen reports of visible Aurora as far south as the Colorado Springs area. Skies will gradually clear from the west overnight. #cowx #AuroraBorealis 1/3 https://t.co/nG2Mgks0ud— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 24, 2023
Here are a few stunning photos that were captured around the state:
My friend @sherrieduris captured the Aurora last night from Estes Park! Incredible! #COwx #SpaceWeather #EstesPark #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/yfGiyPxOkh— Meteorologist Kody Wilson (@kodythewxguy) March 24, 2023
Cascade CO. #cowx #colorado #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/x8S2kBjJf0— Colorado Storm Chasers (@COStormChasers) March 24, 2023
LET’S GO!!!! I just captured the Northern Lights,aka Aurora Borealis for the 2nd time in my life!!!Through the clouds North of Iliff Colorado!Another dream come true! @NWSBoulder @LaurenCBS4 @DaveCBS4 @MikeNelson247 @CReppWx @DenverChannel @CBSNewsColorado @9NEWS @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/R8RU3HS2OI— Dakota McGee (@DakotaMcGee6) March 24, 2023
Adding to the #aurora pool of photos. Purple and greens seen all the way down in northwestern #ColoradoSprings #Colorado this evening.😲 #cowx pic.twitter.com/lKHLM9eBdV— Joseph Gruber (@[email protected]) (@JosephGruber) March 24, 2023
Coloradans may have more chances to see the Northern Lights in the coming months as forecasters are calling for increased solar activity this year.
According to Almanac.com, the sun could be getting more active as it settles into a new solar cycle, which occurs around every 11 years.
"When one 11-year solar cycle transitions to another, it starts quietly with low solar activity (called “solar minimum”). Then the Sun’s activity builds up to the cycle’s peak (called “solar maximum) when its magnetic field reverses. Finally, the Sun settles back down to a minimum before another cycle begins," the website says.
The current cycle is outperforming its NOAA forecasts and is expected to peak in 2025, according to the website.
(1) comment
Way cool! Thanks for the heads up to look up!
