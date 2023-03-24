Stunning landscape image of red deer stag silhouetted against File photo. Photo Credit: Matt_Gibson (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Matt_Gibson (iStock).

 Matt_Gibson

In case you haven't heard, the aurora borealis was visible in parts of Colorado last night – as far south as Colorado Springs.

Here are a few stunning photos that were captured around the state:

Coloradans may have more chances to see the Northern Lights in the coming months as forecasters are calling for increased solar activity this year. 

According to Almanac.com, the sun could be getting more active as it settles into a new solar cycle, which occurs around every 11 years. 

"When one 11-year solar cycle transitions to another, it starts quietly with low solar activity (called “solar minimum”). Then the Sun’s activity builds up to the cycle’s peak (called “solar maximum) when its magnetic field reverses. Finally, the Sun settles back down to a minimum before another cycle begins," the website says. 

The current cycle is outperforming its NOAA forecasts and is expected to peak in 2025, according to the website.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

Sojourner
Sojourner

Way cool! Thanks for the heads up to look up!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.