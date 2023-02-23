On Wednesday, there was a mass 'swatting' incident in Colorado, in which multiple schools received threats over the phone that prompted them to activate 'lockdown' status or take other security measures.
Some of the threatening calls that were received have now been published online. In two that were made available by 9News' Steve Staeger, it sounds like a similar voice using similar threats, claiming to have a firearm and that they're about to enter a school to start shooting people.
Listen to these clips below, listener discretion is advised.
One clip is related to Cañon City High School and another is related to Durango High School. Several other schools reportedly also got similar calls:
NEW: I just got a recording of the dispatch call of the hoax threat that prompted a police response at Cañon City High School yesterday.— Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) February 23, 2023
The caller says he’s about to go into the school with an AR-15 and pipe bombs - matching the description of calls we heard about yesterday. pic.twitter.com/onsFpmlK6U
I also got this recording of a call from Durango. Sounds like the same voice and same script. This dispatcher has incredible poise. The gunfire at the end is horrific. Also matches what Boulder’s police chief said their call sounded like. pic.twitter.com/ljj05tC4y1— Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) February 23, 2023
The trend of 'swatting' has been on the rise in recent years, with one NPR article referring to the act as 'the new bomb threat.' In many cases, calls have come from overseas, adding a layer of difficulty to investigations. It's also often difficult to determine a motive in the crime.
Another big concern with 'swatting' is the impact of security measures on the mental health and academic performance of students. When 'swatting' incidents occur, they prompt a law enforcement response, which can disrupt the classroom setting and can instill fear.
Read more about the recent swatting incident in Colorado here.
