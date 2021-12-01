Snow is starting to fall around Colorado and as an outdoor recreation reporter, that means an impending face off with a pet peeve of mine is once again coming in hot.
Writing about snow sports can feel a bit redundant. There are many snow sports – skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, etcetera – and when writing about them, they tend to get lumped together under the unspecific term 'snowsports' or each sport must be specified in a tedious way.
For example, each time I'm talking about people enjoying the snowy slopes at a resort, referring to those people quickly becomes a three-word phrase so that no one is left out – skiers and snowboarders – used again and again and again.
This results in paragraphs that look like this:
'Skiers and snowboarders headed to ski and snowboard, respectively, at the mountain this skiing and snowboarding season will need to make sure they implement the best safety practices of skiing and snowboarding, respectively.'
Obviously, that's a ridiculous paragraph, but you get the point.
For the sake of keeping the text tighter this year, I'm introducing a few new words.
Here they are:
1. Slopegoers = 'skiers and snowboarders'
2. Slopesports = 'skiing and snowboarding'
3. Slopesport season = 'ski season' or 'skiing and snowboarding season'
With these words being used, the paragraph above becomes a little less ridiculous, albeit with my fake words added into the mix.
'Slopegoers headed to the mountain this slopesport season will need to make sure they implement the best slopesport safety practices.'
Love it or hate it, I'm going to start lumping skiers and snowboarders together like this when possible, and that's why.
