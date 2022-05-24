"This scooter/bike was incorrectly parked, resulting in the QR Code being obstructed," reads a sticker placed on a rentable scooter that was reportedly found in Denver. The image of the scooter, posted on Reddit, also shows black marker or paint covering the vehicle's QR code – something that would prevent a would-be scooter user from easily starting their ride.
The Denver Channel reports that a vigilante seems to be behind the initiative to punish illegal scooter parking and that one company involved, Lyft, stated that while the issue is impacting all local scooter brands, that it "has not been widespread."
A relatively new addition to Colorado's transportation scene, several scooter rental companies allow users to find and rent electric scooters directly from their phones. While some areas require users to eventually return their scooter to a designated parking space, other areas allow for more parking freedom. Even though rules exist around scooter parking and users of the service are told to park their vehicles in a way that doesn't imped traffic – foot traffic or otherwise, parked scooters can sometimes end up in the way.
The online reaction to the parking enforcement vigilantism has been varied. Some have shared similar complaints about the scooters getting in the way, while others have pointed out that obstructing the access code only hurts those seeking to use the scooters, not those who previously parked them.
It's also worth noting that obstructing the QR code is considered vandalism, making it illegal. Scooter companies may take legal action against the responsible parties if they are identified.
While the vigilante might think the scooters are being made unrideable by obstructing the QR code, some scooters can be started by entering the plate number of a vehicle into the app. Users impacted by this vandalism should see if this is an option with their brand of scooter.
The addition of rentable scooters to urban areas in Colorado has been met with a mixed reaction from the public. On one hand, the scooters add a cheap and efficient option to the local transportation scene, encouraging more movement around local restaurants and shops. On the other hand, the scooters can add a layer of confusion to traffic flow and can be dangerous, putting new users behind the handlebars of an unfamiliar vehicle – often without a helmet.
Do you think the scooters will ultimately be a positive addition to Colorado's transportation scene? Or do you think the growing pains won't be so temporary? Let us know in the comments.
(1) comment
I love them....they are a great urban option to get around.
