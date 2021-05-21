Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking information on a person who illegally shot an American White Pelican near Broomfield last week.
The pelican was found shot and left to die in an open space near Stearns Lake in Broomfield, according to police. It was transported to the Birds of Prey Foundation where it was later euthanized due to its injuries.
A report from the Daily Camera says the the bird suffered from broken legs, a broken wing, and internal injuries.
The illegal killing of pelicans can result in jail time, fines & loss of hunting & fishing privileges. Those wishing to report info regarding this case can do so anonymously by contacting Colorado Operation Game Thief 1-877-COLO-OGT.— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) May 20, 2021
Although common, the birds are protected under both federal and state law. The illegal killing of pelicans can result in jail time, fines and loss of hunting and fishing privileges.
Anonymous tips can be reported by contacting Colorado Operation Game Thief by calling 1-877-COLO-OGT (1-877-265-6648) or email game.thief@state.co.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.