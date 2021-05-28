As someone that's frequently on cliff walls and traversing through loose terrain, I can't help but cringe when I notice inexperienced visitors attempting to illegally ascend rock formations at popular destinations around Colorado, often in inadequate footwear, without any protection, and unaware of how catastrophic a surprise slip can be. Of the many places where people tend to do this, the local-to-me Garden of the Gods seems to attract the boldest of tourists.
One recent incident highlights an ongoing issue in the park – people attempting to climb rocks in off-limits areas without proper gear, experience, or a permit.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department likely saved the lives of two individuals, an adult and a juvenile, on Thursday after the two became stuck while illegally scrambling on the Cathedral Spires, a well-known rock formation that's accessible from the most popular paved loop around the park. Search and rescue crews estimated that the individuals had reached a point 40 feet off the ground when they were unable to safely descend the rock, requiring rescue. Images from the scene (seen below) show the juvenile high on the rock.
Crews were able to safely reach the individuals and this story has a happy ending. That being said, this incident offers an example of a bigger problem – visitors to Colorado's natural destinations not following rules in ways that may put themselves, others, and the natural landscape at risk.
In regard to illegal climbing, there are a number of reasons why a certain rocks may be off-limits and why certain types of climbing may be banned in certain places – unseen hazards, loose rock, fragile formations, and protecting wildlife to list a few factors.
In the case of the Garden of the Gods, the scrambling closure on the Cathedral Spires is likely in place to protect the general public. In a popular and highly-trafficked area of the park, allowing unroped climbing on this rock formation would likely attract many inexperienced climbers to the rock, probably making need of rescue and serious injury both common occurrences.
Climbing rocks is allowed in the Garden of the Gods, but the park uses strict rules and restrictions to prevent situations like this one from happening. Climbers must be permitted and must have proper gear, with rock scrambling (climbing more than 10 feet off the ground without protection) banned park-wide.
When visiting Colorado's natural destinations, follow all rules when it comes to climbing rocks. There's a rule in place for a reason and even if 'you know what you're doing', you might be leading someone else that's less experienced to take a similar risk that they're not prepared for.
And parents – watch your kids and teach them to follow the rules at Colorado's natural destinations. Not only will you be teaching them to respect the area, but you might also be saving their life.
Forget the tourists! Fine them the cost plus something more substantial for not being "proper guests" to our state. I also see a lot of new transplants here and that's great! But like their driving, they have no idea of the dangers that await them around the bend should they not follow the established rules. Apart from paying the costs, and fines, I thing they need to do jail time or community service at the place they took their liberties and were idiots. Not only this father put his son in danger, but the lives' of the rescuers too! These newbies need to understand we want the Centennial State to stay as beautiful as it was to bring them here, for which they are always welcome, but respecting nature too. This is easily done by following the rules that are tried, tested.and true!
About 90% of people who “know what they’re doing” don't know much at all. That goes for any field.
Besides the cost of the rescue, a minimum $5k fine will get even idiots’ attention and the word will get around.
HIT them with REAL FINES,NOT just TALK
AND require they pay for the cost of the rescue!!!
After you post their send not post their photos to the Colorado springs gazette or whatever then list their fines which I hope is enough to bankrupt their parents and finally then them from all Colorado City Parks and have that posted and please make sure they're not Air Force cadets if they are see if you can get them kicked out they'll ruin it for all the good people in Colorado springs AL Reiner steamboat springs Colorado
