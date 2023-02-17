Alterra Mountain Company, best known for their multi-resort Ikon Pass, has settled a court case related to a season shortened by COVID-19 to the tune of $17.5 million.
While passholders impacted by the closure of resort destinations won't get cash back, they will get credits for use toward a future ski pass or lift tickets.
How much each person gets comes down to how much the individual used their pass during the shortened season, with those using their pass seven or more times getting a credit amount of only $10. Those that used their pass once that season get $150 worth of credits – about enough to cover a single day on the mountain if used to purchase a day pass.
Alterra-operated resorts around the country were shut down on March 14, 2020, with a lawsuit launched against the company by law firm Dovel and Luner the following month.
In 2019, the Ikon Pass was sold to adults for $949, with an Ikon Base Pass sold at $649. During the same year, Vail Resorts' full Epic Pass was sold at $939, with the cheaper Epic Local Pass sold at $699. Vail Resorts shut down their ski areas due to the pandemic on March 17, 2020.
Whether or not a similar lawsuit could impact Epic Pass users is to be determined, though it's worth noting that Vail Resorts already provided credits ranging from 20 percent to 80 percent of the pass purchased during the 2019-2020 season to an Epic Pass product purchase the following year. Similarly to the Ikon Pass settlement, the amount of credit received by Epic Pass users was based on the number of days an individual used the pass during the shortened season.
