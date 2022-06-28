"Ignorance kills."
Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue shared harsh words of wisdom after crews conducted a rescue mission that involved successfully saving two "highly unprepared" and hypothermic hikers in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo mountains.
A report was received around 2:30 AM of two hikers in need of assistance. The two hikers had started walking up Lake Como Road – an extremely rugged four-wheel drive route, perhaps the most difficult to navigate in the state – on Sunday afternoon. While they had plans to camp at Lake Como, found at the end of the seven-plus mile road, they stopped about a quarter-mile short and set up shop for the night.
Extremely wet conditions were present, with the hikers' under-preparedness and lack of quality gear resulting in the two not having adequate protection from the elements.
Upon receiving the report, two truck teams were sent into the field by search and rescue, despite the dangerous conditions on the already-treacherous mountain road. Due to the heavy rain, there was a high chance of rockfall and the route was extremely slick. Considering that the rescue took place at night, the darkness added another challenge, further limiting visibility.
Search and rescue crews eventually navigated the route in their highly modified vehicles and made it to the subjects. Both subjects were extremely cold and unable to move, with the male subject severely dehydrated and vomiting.
The subjects were given sugary drinks and hot water bottles for warmth, riding down the mountain with the rescue team. All team members and subjects were out of the field by 8:22 AM.
Search and rescue provided a long list of things these hikers did wrong:
– They didn't check the forecast, reportedly surprised that Colorado could be so cold and wet when Texas, where they usually hiked, had been so hot.
– They didn't have any means of staying dry – no rainfly or extra set of clothes.
– They declined previous assistance from search and rescue team members that had been on Lake Como Road earlier that day, despite the appearance that they were already struggling.
– They didn't have the 10 essentials for hiking safely.
It's worth noting that this part of the state is extremely remote. These two were lucky they were able to get a call for help out and could have died had that not been the case.
"This is an extreme example of how ignorance can kill people suddenly in these mountains," noted Alamosa Search and Rescue.
Thanks goes out to crews involved in this mission, including Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office, State Patrol Dispatch, and San Luis Valley Victim Response Unit.
If you'd like to help support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card.
(1) comment
Shocked they got mobile service up there. These two are fortunate to have such qualified SAR close by. Buy your CORSAR card folks!
