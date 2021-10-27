A mountain lion strolls by a camera. Photo: Screenshot from video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. See full clip below.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently took to Twitter to share footage of a mountain lion slinking past a video camera at night, presumably in pursuit of deer that had also been seen in the area.

"If you have deer, you have mountain lion," cautioned the agency following the sighting, urging people to keep pets indoors to avoid a situation where a house animal becomes prey for a big cat.

While mountain lions tend to avoid human interaction, they will enter civilization in pursuit of food. If prey animals are spotted in an area, it's likely that predators are lurking, too.

In the case of the video that was shared, the sighting took place in Monument, Colorado – a small town located near Colorado Springs and along a busy stretch of I-25.

Watch the short clip below:

Mountain lions don't generally attack humans, but it is important to know what to do should you encounter one.

Make yourself as big and noisy as possible, stretching your arms high and yelling. This will likely scare the animal off. If it doesn't, try to remove yourself from the situation by slowly backing away while maintaining eyesight with the animal. Never turn and run. Throwing rocks can also be helpful, but avoid crouching down to pick rocks up. If an attack occurs, fight back.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

