Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently took to Twitter to share footage of a mountain lion slinking past a video camera at night, presumably in pursuit of deer that had also been seen in the area.
"If you have deer, you have mountain lion," cautioned the agency following the sighting, urging people to keep pets indoors to avoid a situation where a house animal becomes prey for a big cat.
While mountain lions tend to avoid human interaction, they will enter civilization in pursuit of food. If prey animals are spotted in an area, it's likely that predators are lurking, too.
In the case of the video that was shared, the sighting took place in Monument, Colorado – a small town located near Colorado Springs and along a busy stretch of I-25.
Watch the short clip below:
This cam near Monument had many videos of deer running by Tuesday night. Then came a mountain lion. We say: If you have deer, you have mountain lion. It's why we urge people not to leave pets outdoors. Take them out on leashes. Protect them. #KeepPetsSafe https://t.co/jhjQSpcWYp pic.twitter.com/t69o8BQ0xp— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) October 26, 2021
Mountain lions don't generally attack humans, but it is important to know what to do should you encounter one.
Make yourself as big and noisy as possible, stretching your arms high and yelling. This will likely scare the animal off. If it doesn't, try to remove yourself from the situation by slowly backing away while maintaining eyesight with the animal. Never turn and run. Throwing rocks can also be helpful, but avoid crouching down to pick rocks up. If an attack occurs, fight back.
