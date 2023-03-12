Grizzly, brown bear, Ursus arctos, running and pursuing an other one, Alaska

The National Park Service (NPS) has recently taken a humorous tone on Twitter, to share helpful tips and information about the parks across the United States. 

For example, to remind visitors about bear safety in national parks, the service made the following tweet: 

"If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down."

Following the joke, the service shared some resources about bear safety and reminded visitors that bears can be dangerous. 

Here are some more of NPS silly tweets: 

The service followed this one up by tweeting: 

"Bison have a high cold tolerance. The coat of a bison is so thick, and insulates the bison's body so well, snow will land on the bison and not melt from the heat of the bison’s body."

If you don't already, it might be worth considering giving the National Park Service Twitter account a follow. 

