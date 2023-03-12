The National Park Service (NPS) has recently taken a humorous tone on Twitter, to share helpful tips and information about the parks across the United States.
For example, to remind visitors about bear safety in national parks, the service made the following tweet:
"If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down."
Following the joke, the service shared some resources about bear safety and reminded visitors that bears can be dangerous.
Here are some more of NPS silly tweets:
Ice, Ice Bison— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) February 4, 2023
Alright stop! Ungulate and listen. The bison’s back with a brand new admission.
If you’re cold, they’re (not) cold. 🦬
📸@WindCaveNPS pic.twitter.com/QSy1rmqCV9
The service followed this one up by tweeting:
"Bison have a high cold tolerance. The coat of a bison is so thick, and insulates the bison's body so well, snow will land on the bison and not melt from the heat of the bison’s body."
You can help keep yourself and other visitors safe and wildlife wild by setting a good example! Remember to treat wildlife with proper caution and respect.— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) January 19, 2023
Find more tips for safely viewing wildlife at: https://t.co/NOxt685ErK
Why does the fox jump? 🦊— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) March 12, 2023
The fox hunts mice and voles, which they detect through the snow, thanks to their advanced hearing abilities. Once a fox pinpoints a location, it leaps high into the air and into the snow.
Learn more at: https://t.co/uic29igCHO
During winter, @GlacierNPS is at its most beautiful. If you’re quiet, you may catch a glimpse of the ever-present wildlife. Snowshoe hares, deer, elk, and chipmunks do not hibernate and can often be seen against a snowy landscape. ❄️— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) January 26, 2023
True for most things in nature.— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) February 1, 2023
The ermine, also known as a stoat or short-tailed weasel (Mustela erminea), is native to the northern portions of North America. Despite its small size, the ermine has a reputation as being fierce and territorial.
On #SquirrelAppreciationDay, admire from afar. Although it may be tempting to reward a cute squirrel for a spot on impression of Oliver Twist, be a true friend of wildlife in national parks and keep your food scraps to yourself. 🐿— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) January 21, 2023
If you don't already, it might be worth considering giving the National Park Service Twitter account a follow.
