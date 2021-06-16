The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has identified the man whose body was recovered after falling into Lake Estes last week as Quentin S. Mbongue, 25, of Westminster, Maryland.
Mbongue disappeared around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, after falling off a boat and into Lake Estes in Estes Park.
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
The cause of death was ruled as asphyxia by drowning due to cold water immersion, with the manner of death ruled as an accident, according to a press release from the coroner's office.
Several agencies assisted in the search and recovery efforts including The Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Estes Park Police, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, LCSO Emergency Services, the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, and Colorado State Parks and Wildlife.
Editor’s Note: Remember to always wear a personal flotation device. Here’s a quick piece regarding why we’ve decided to include accident and death coverage in our collection of content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.