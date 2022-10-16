Photo Courtesy: Idaho Fish and Game

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. 

The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. 

"Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy from the Snake River in 2018," officials said. 

Earlier this year, Tim Daniel of Granby, Colorado caught a record breaking brook trout at Monarch lake. The monster fish was 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches. The fish weighed 7.84 pounds. 

Here's a look at a few other standing fish records by length in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Rainbow Trout

The longest rainbow trout on record in Colorado was 40 and 1/4 inches long, and was captured at Taylor River in Gunnison. 

Cutthroat Trout

A 31-inch cutthroat trout that was reeled in at Taylor River by anger Sean Surniak, setting the record. 

Northern Pike

The longest northern pike that has been caught in Colorado was 48 inches. The monster fish was caught at Navajo lake, near Telluride, by Dennis Bruce. 

Tiger Muskie

An absolutely massive 58-inch-long Tiger Muskie was pulled in from Quincey Reservoir in Aurora by fisherman Tyler Snyder, smashing the previous record. 

For a full list of Colorado fish records by length through 2019, visit the CPW website

