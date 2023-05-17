According to the National Forest Service, the ever-popular Hanging Lake Trail has been reopened following a May 2 mudslide that blocked access to the trailhead, which is found off a Glenwood Springs-area I-70 exit.
While the mudslide and resulting debris blocked access to the trailhead and parking lot, the natural event did not damage the trail itself or the picturesque lake and waterfall scene at the top of the route. Debris has since been cleared.
"Reservations had been canceled through yesterday [May 16], with refunds provided. With spring run-off continuing along the Hanging Lake Trail and throughout the White River National Forest, hikers are urged to be alert for the potential of falling rocks and other debris, and to be extremely careful around flowing water," read a USFS news release about the reopening.
Hanging Lake Trail is one of the most popular trails in the state of Colorado, running 3.1 miles round trip with a sneaky steep 1,187 feet of vertical gain. It's extremely scenic, ending at a pristine lake with several waterfalls. Hikers can tack on a little more distance to see Spouting Rock waterfall.
Be warned – reservations to hike this trail are required and the route is steep. Expect a strenuous climb that can be further complicated by muddy conditions.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.