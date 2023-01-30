According to an announcement from Chris Patterson, who has been involved in three decades of creating films for the iconic Warren Miller brand, there will be no Warren Miller movie filmed this winter – what Patterson says is the first gap in filming in 74 years of the brand's existence.
Patterson noted that the parent company of Warren Miller Entertainment, Outside Inc., was behind the decision. As stated by Patterson, financial challenges led executives of the company to make the move to produce upcoming movies with already-existing content.
A post on the Warren Miller Entertainment Facebook page makes it sound as if this move away from filming new content may not be permanent.
The brand describes the effort for the upcoming 2023 movie as "a retrospective where you’ll see the birth of ski towns like Sun Valley and Aspen; meet snowsports icons and innovators, and ride mountains from Greenland to Morocco. It’s a love letter to the ski and snowboard movies we’ve made since Warren first picked up a camera in 1949." In a later comment to a reader response, they state that they'll be filming new content in 2024.
Pocket Outdoor Media, the company behind Outside, announced that they had acquired Warren Miller Entertainment in June of 2020.
"It's heartbreaking and I've been in disbelief since hearing the news just before Christmas," wrote Patterson. Patterson's announcement was made on January 24, which is the day when teams typically set off on annual Warren Miller filming trips, also coincidentally the date of Miller's death at 93 in 2018.
The new strategy of using older footage to create new movies means "no need for a camera crew, plane tickets, lift tickets, and for that matter, no need for athletes or snow," wrote Patterson.
A number of people expressed their disappointment in the commenting section of Patterson's announcement, also sharing words of encouragement and love for the Warren Miller brand.
The first Warren Miller film was called Deep and Light, released in 1950. Since then, the Warren Miller brand has become one of the most iconic names in slopesports, inspiring countless people to put on the gear and get outside.
Find a trailer for a recent Warren Miller Entertainment film below:
