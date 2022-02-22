If you've been dreaming of a chance to take a photo with a giant hot dog-shaped vehicle, you're in luck – provided you're able to get to Colorado Springs within less than a week.
Stretching 27 feet long, the iconic Wienermobile is set to make an appearance in Colorado Springs from February 24 to February 26, making three stops.
According to the Wienermobile website, the vehicle will be at the Centennial Boulevard King Soopers on the 24th, the Stetson Hills Boulevard King Soopers on the 25th, and the Constitution Avenue King Soopers on the 26th.
Believe it or not, there are actually six different Wienermobiles, each touring the country year-round.
While there's currently not another stop planned for Colorado, the Wienermobile schedule is only released for dates two months out.
Find more details here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.