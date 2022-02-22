Hot dog fans take a photo with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile during a previous stop in Colorado Springs. File photo.

If you've been dreaming of a chance to take a photo with a giant hot dog-shaped vehicle, you're in luck – provided you're able to get to Colorado Springs within less than a week.

Stretching 27 feet long, the iconic Wienermobile is set to make an appearance in Colorado Springs from February 24 to February 26, making three stops.

According to the Wienermobile website, the vehicle will be at the Centennial Boulevard King Soopers on the 24th, the Stetson Hills Boulevard King Soopers on the 25th, and the Constitution Avenue King Soopers on the 26th.

Believe it or not, there are actually six different Wienermobiles, each touring the country year-round.

While there's currently not another stop planned for Colorado, the Wienermobile schedule is only released for dates two months out.

Find more details here.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

