Colorado’s “Highway to the Sky” has partially reopened for the 2021 season just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National is currently open to Milner Pass on the west side, about 16 miles from Grand Lake Entrance, and Rainbow Curve on the east side, about 12 miles from the east side entrances.
Cyclists and hikers can go as far as Milner Pass west and Rock Cut east, according to officials.
Several roads are reopened for the season in #RMNP: Endovalley, Upper Beaver Meadows, Wild Basin & Twin Sisters Trailhead roads on the east side, and Coyote Valley & the Inholder Road on the west side. Some roads remain closed due to fire impacts: North Inlet & Fern Lake rds. ks pic.twitter.com/OpvRCWky61— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) May 25, 2021
Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S. The 48-mile roadway travels through the high country of Rocky Mountain National Park, reaching a maximum elevation of 12,183 feet.
The mountain road typically reopens over Memorial Day weekend. In 2020, it reopened on June 4 and closed for the season on November 17.
The Mount Evans Scenic Byway, which stay closed last year, has a tentative opening date of June 4.
In southwest Colorado, Last Dollar Road reopened last Monday in San Miguel County.
Cottonwood Pass in Chaffee and Gunnison Counties is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 28. Kebler Pass is also slated to reopen Friday, pending the status of repairs.
For the latest updates on Trail Ridge Road conditions, please call the park at (970) 586-1222.
