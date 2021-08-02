While Hanging Lake dodged destruction as Grizzly Creek Fire tore through Glenwood Canyon in the fall of 2020, side effects of the blaze are now having an impact on the iconic tourist attraction.
Known for its pristine blue waters and lush environment, Hanging Lake has turned brown due to heavy rains carrying debris and mud through the surrounding burn scar area. The situation is still being evaluated to determine if permanent damage to the site occurred.
Currently, the area is closed, along with the stretch of I-70 that is used to access Hanging Lake. All reservations to visit the lake have been canceled, with a time of reopening yet to be determined.
Due to new burn scars in the area of Glenwood Canyon, monsoon moisture that's hitting the state is impacting the terrain in ways it has not before.
The stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon has been closed indefinitely due to damages left behind by mudslides being "unlike anything they [Colorado Department of Transportation] had seen before." Read more about that here.
Additional images of Hanging Lake can be seen in a CBS4 report on the topic.
