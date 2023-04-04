The nearly 107-year-old Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has been nominated among 20 of the best motorsport races across North America in the 2023 USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards.
Each year, the Pike Peak International Hill Climb attracts thousands of people to watch racers speed down Pikes Peak Highway, not to mention the many thousands more that attend events that take place in days around the race.
"The second-oldest motor racing event in North America, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is a time trial race that begins at mile seven on the Pikes Peak Highway and ends at the summit after a 12.42-mile course that climbs almost 5,000 vertical feet," the nomination reads.
It's a particularly advanced route for racing, including 156 turns up to the summit of America's Mountain and a wide range of hazards from dangerous weather to wildlife.
The race is so beloved in the Centennial State, that there is actually an official Colorado license plate option that honors it.
The contest's leaderboard has been hidden through the final days of voting, but there is still time to support the race. Voting will be open through 12:00 PM ET on April 10.
To cast your vote and see what other motorsports competitions were nominated, visit USA Today's website.
