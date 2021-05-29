One of Colorado's most iconic mountain passes, Trail Ridge Road, reopened Saturday, May 29, 2021 for the season.

Icy and snowy conditions still exist as of opening day along Trail Ridge Road, the United States' highest in elevation, continuous paved road that connects Estes Park and Grand Lake through Rocky Mountain National Park.

REMINDER: Visitors entering Rocky Mountain National Park between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. are required to have a timed entry permit to access the park.

Snow is still melting in the high country where Trail Ridge Road takes visitors, reaching a peak elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level. Drivers need to prepare for icy conditions on the road, the National Park Service said. Visitors can call 970-586-1222 for up-to-date information on Trail Ridge Road.

Rocky Mountain National Park implemented a temporary timed entry permit reservation system, beginning May 28, 2021. Park staff are managing for significant increases in visitation to public lands in Colorado, including Rocky Mountain National Park, along with continued COVID-19 concerns, ongoing park seasonal staff shared housing challenges, and residual fire impacts in some areas of the park from historic fires in 2020, the agency said.

NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Two types of reservations for Rocky Mountain National Park are available:

-One permit is for the Bear Lake Road Corridor, which includes the entire corridor and access to the rest of the park. This reservation period is from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-The second permit is for the rest of Rocky Mountain National Park, excluding the Bear Lake Road corridor, and includes Trail Ridge Road. This reservation period is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Permits issued using the reservation system will allow park visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability. The reservation system will apply to all areas of the park. To learn more visit https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/timed-entry-permit-system.htm

RELATED: Independence Pass officially open for summer season

Crews ran into average or above average snowpack on the east side of the Continental Divide and lower than average snowpack on the west side of the Continental Divide in 2021. National Park Service plow operators began clearing the snow mid-April of 2021. Crews from the west side of the park and crews from the east side of the park move along the road and eventually meet at the Alpine Visitor Center, the highest elevation visitor center in the National Park Service. The Alpine Visitor Center sits at 11,796 feet above sea level.

For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206. For a recorded status line on Trail Ridge Road please call (970) 586-1222.

Remember to practice the seven Leave No Trace principles when adventuring the outdoors, especially in high-traffic areas such as Rocky Mountain National Park.