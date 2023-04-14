According to a recent people's choice vote that was published by USA Today, one of the best hot spring destinations in the country is located in Colorado.
To those familiar with the Centennial State hot spring scene, it will come as no surprise that Strawberry Park Hot Springs, in Steamboat Springs, was dubbed the country's fifth best hot spring spot – honestly, many people will be surprised it didn't rank higher.
Known for offering a more natural hot spring experience in mountain forest terrain, Strawberry Park Hot Springs features five pools, lodging, and spa services. It's perhaps best known for transitioning to a clothing optional experience after dark.
Based on the results from the USA Today vote, Berkeley Springs State Park in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia is the overall top hot spring spot in the country.
Two other wellness centers in Colorado were also recently recognized by USA Today readers.
A northern Colorado property was voted to be one of the best yoga retreats in the country and another Colorado hot spring destination took the top spot in the 'spa resort' category.
See the full results from the hot springs vote here.
