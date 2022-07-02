With Summer 2022 in full swing, the iconic Colorado Dragon Boat Festival will be returning to Sloan Lake Park later this month.
"The mission of Colorado Dragon Boat is to build bridges of awareness, knowledge, and understanding between the diverse Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities and the general public through cultural education, leadership development, and athletic competition," the events website said.
This year the event will include live performances, Asian marketplace vendors, food, and of course dragon boat racing.
More than forty teams have signed up to participate in the races. Each Taiwanese-style boat is manned by 18-paddlers, one drummer, and flag catcher.
"We will also have the Hong Kong style division. On this slimmer, sleeker boat, they travel faster on the water. Each Boat will have 20 paddlers," according to a news release from event organizers.
The festival will take place on July 23 from 10 AM to 7 PM, and July 24th from 10 AM to 5 PM, and admission is free. Organizers also want to remind festival goers that there is not parking available on-site.
“This event had been running continuously for 19 years and allowed people to experience phenomenal culture and food before we had to take a brief, unexpected pause,” said Sara Moore, Executive Director of Colorado Dragon Boat.
“We’re so excited to be back this year and to continue this tradition for the 20th iteration of our event. This summer’s event is going to be better than ever and we can’t wait to continue this work for the next twenty years!”
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.