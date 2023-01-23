Following the recent release of their 10th studio album, iconic Canadian rock band Nickelback will being making a stop in Colorado this summer on their 38-city North American tour.
The band, which is known for their early 2000s chart topping hits like 'How You Remind Me' and 'Photograph', released the album related to the tour in November of last year. Before the year's end, 'Get Rollin' climbed into the top ten on rock charts in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria.
The 5-time Grammy nominated band will be performing at Ball Arena in Denver on July 18. Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 PM on Friday at ticketmaster.com.
(1) comment
Did you just call Nickelback "iconic?" Is this a joke?
