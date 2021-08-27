Grab your turtle shell, buckle up, and get ready for go-karts on ice this winter in the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado!
Explore Hidden is bringing Mario Kart-style go-kart racing to life in a pop-up experience that lasts from Friday, January 7th, 2022 through Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 at a secret rink location in Denver.
Race around the track and enjoy a variety of traditional winter games, such as curling, hockey puck shooting, and ice luges. There will also be a winter-themed bar for cocktails.
Channel your inner Luigi, Mario, Koopa Troopa, or Princess Peach by dressing up as your favorite Mario Kart character. Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed participants.
Tickets range from $65 to $75 per person. Children must be 8 years or older to attend. For more details or ticketing, please visit explorehidden.com.
