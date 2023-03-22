Outdoor recreation gets expensive fast. On top of that, some activities can be hard to explore without being connected to someone already 'in the know.' Ice climbing tends to be that way, where big barriers exist in cost and risk.
Thankfully, Front Range Climbing offers an experience that makes it much cheaper and easier to stick some axes in a frozen wall.
Each week, Front Range Climbing has been hosting a 'Friday Night Ice' event on a human-made ice climbing crag in the Lake George area, about 45 minutes west of Colorado Springs. At a low price of $35 per person, climbing during this 4 to 8 PM session is just slightly more expensive than hitting most indoor rock climbing gyms. Plus, limited rentals are available, which can save participants from purchasing expensive gear as they're getting acquainted with the sport.
There is one big caveat when it comes to attending this event – participants should be comfortable with outdoor belaying and have preferably gone ice climbing at least once prior. Staff is on-site to assist with issues that may arise, but don't expect a 'guided' experience. That being said, lead climbing experience is not required, as top ropes are already setup on 10 different routes of varying degrees of difficulty.
There are at least two nights left of this ice climbing experience – March 24 and March 31 – and at time of publishing, spots were still open on both dates. Participation is limited to 24 climbers per night.
Find more information about the Friday Night Ice events here.
Those unfamiliar with ice climbing (or climbing, in general) should check out guided experiences that Front Range Climbing offers. They're more than $35, but they include one-on-one advice that is very helpful when it comes to improving skills related to the sport.
While Friday Night Ice events aren't for true beginners, they are great for those relatively new to ice climbing that are looking for a safer and consistent place to partake in the sport. Note that regardless of the venue, ice climbing is dangerous and comes with inherent risk.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.