The Dillon Ice Castles are taking shape in Dillon, Colo., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Ice artisans spend around six weeks placing up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the life-size winter fairytale built entirely from ice.The Ice Castles return for the fourth year with limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ice Castles are expected to open around Christmas. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)