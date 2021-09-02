5fd4c9d83a419.image.jpg

The Dillon Ice Castles are taking shape in Dillon, Colo., on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Ice artisans spend around six weeks placing up to 10,000 icicles each day to create the life-size winter fairytale built entirely from ice.The Ice Castles return for the fourth year with limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ice Castles are expected to open around Christmas. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

The popular Ice Castles attraction will not be returning to Dillon this winter due to ongoing construction in the park where the attraction is usually built. However, a report from Summit Daily indicates that the attraction may still end up elsewhere in Summit County.

According to the report from Summit Daily, Silverthorne officials are discussing the potential of bringing the Ice Castles to a parking lot near the Dillon Reservoir dam, found just outside of town limits. With winter fast approaching, a decision will likely be made by the end of September. 

Each ice castle location around the country weighs more than 20 million pounds and is built entirely by hand. The spectacular attraction consists of hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional artists. The castles light up at night, featuring breathtaking LED-lit ice-carved slides, sculptures, frozen thrones, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, and towers of cascading waterfalls.

General admission tickets are $20 on weekdays and $25 during the weekend. Tickets for children are $15 on weekdays and $21 during the weekend. For more details, please visit icecastles.com

The award-winning frozen attraction can be found in five other states across the U.S. including Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Utah, and Wisconsin. 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.