The popular Ice Castles attraction will not be returning to Dillon this winter due to ongoing construction in the park where the attraction is usually built. However, a report from Summit Daily indicates that the attraction may still end up elsewhere in Summit County.
According to the report from Summit Daily, Silverthorne officials are discussing the potential of bringing the Ice Castles to a parking lot near the Dillon Reservoir dam, found just outside of town limits. With winter fast approaching, a decision will likely be made by the end of September.
Each ice castle location around the country weighs more than 20 million pounds and is built entirely by hand. The spectacular attraction consists of hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional artists. The castles light up at night, featuring breathtaking LED-lit ice-carved slides, sculptures, frozen thrones, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, and towers of cascading waterfalls.
General admission tickets are $20 on weekdays and $25 during the weekend. Tickets for children are $15 on weekdays and $21 during the weekend. For more details, please visit icecastles.com.
The award-winning frozen attraction can be found in five other states across the U.S. including Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Utah, and Wisconsin.
