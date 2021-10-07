A 77-year-old hiker was rescued on Sunday night after sustaining serious injuries from a fall on the White Side trail along Guanella Pass.
The man had injured his left arm, was bleeding significantly, and was very hypothermic when he was found by a group of hikers on the trail.
Matthew Meyers was out leaf peeping on Sunday with his wife and children. "I had been sort of avoiding going, because of tourists and traffic," said Meyers.
"We came in through Georgetown and were planning on dropping down through Bailey. My wife wanted to take a few last pictures at this really pretty bridge."
Moments after the photo was taken, a panicked man approached the family.
"He asked if we had service on our phones because there was an elderly man bleeding out," said Meyers.
"I'm a hunter, so as soon as he said that, I understood the severity of what was happening and that time was of the essence," Meyers said.
Meyers sprung into action, first attempting to contact emergency services, but did not have sufficient reception to make the call. He instructed the man to go find help and started running up the trail to locate the injured hiker.
A few other people on the trail found the injured man by the time Meyers arrived at the scene. The group knew they would have to transport the man down the mountain to save his life, according to Meyers.
"I knew we had to get him down, and I had a few ideas of what that would look like, but like I said, time was of the essence and he was bleeding so much. I thought he was going to die," Meyers said.
The group then fashioned a makeshift stretcher with the branches, belts, and shoelaces and carried the man a half a mile down the trail where they were finally met by paramedics.
"The man who I told to get help, ended up being able to call 911 from a cabin down the trail. We were really fortunate that they came when they did, because I don't know how much longer we could go on like that."
Rescue teams had hiked about a mile and a half by the time they got to the patient, according to the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District. Crews called the good Samaritans' efforts 'instrumental' to the man's survival.
"Platte Canyon Fire Protection District would like to personally thank Matthew Meyers, Garret Schultheis, and Vladimir Brizuella, as well as an unknown couple and their dog, who all not only assisted in the initial treatment and rescue of this patient, but also continued to assist us with carrying the patient to the ambulance," said Platte Canyon Fire Protection District in a Facebook post Monday.
The cause of the fall is still unclear.
Accidents like this one can happen to anyone, so it is important for hikers to be aware of safety precautions before adventuring out on a trail.
Platte Canyon Fire Protection District recommend that you have a small first aid kit, an emergency blanket, water, snacks, and a headlamp. It is important to dress appropriately, according to the weather in your area, as temperatures can drop quickly.
They also reminded hikers to make sure someone knows where they are hiking and when they should be back.
