As the Colorado Avalanche hockey team was celebrating their Stanley Cup victory with a parade through downtown Denver, it's good to know that law enforcement was being diligent in their approach to protect them.
A pretty funny moment was caught on video during the Thursday event, when a police officer stopped a player that's interacting with fans, mistaking the player for a fan that's hopped the security fence.
Granted, can you blame him? Bowen Byram looks quite different than he does on the ice when he's donning a backwards hat and aviators with two beers in hand.
Thankfully, everyone seemed to quickly laugh off the awkward moment.
Watch the clip below:
“I play for the team.”— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 30, 2022
Denver cop didn’t know who Bo Byram was 😂
(🎥: genn_stroud/IG) pic.twitter.com/9bdTB6AXZ2
Read more about the parade on the Denver Gazette.
Go Avs!
