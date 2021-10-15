"I closed my eyes and I hugged the wheel," said Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, now 25, as he testified in a case where he faces 41 charges related to a semi-truck-involved accident that killed four on Colorado's I-70.
The trial related to the April 2019 crash has been underway for more than two weeks, with the driver of the semi-truck taking the witness stand on Thursday to recount the day. Among the 41 charges faced by Aguilera-Mederos are vehicular homicide and assault.
With little experience driving in the mountains, Aguilera-Mederos was on his first solo trip as a truck driver and near Floyd Hill, between Genesee Park and Idaho Springs, when he realized his brakes went out.
Upon this realization, he considered driving onto the median or crashing into the bridge, but feared the median would flip him into oncoming traffic and that the bridge collision would cause a dangerous explosion. He looked for a runaway truck ramp and saw two signs for the bailout, but failed to see the two closest signs amid the chaos.
He called his boss, who recommended that he stay on the shoulder of the road, but a parked semi truck blocked that option when he made an attempt.
At that point, he says he started swerving "like a snake" in between vehicles as he tried to avoid a collision.
He then collided with a semi-truck, hoping the larger size would slow his speed, but he lost control.
The fatal 28-vehicle pile-up accident that killed four and injured 10 followed, sending a large fireball into the air.
With closing arguments set to take place on Friday, the prosecution argues that Aguilera-Mederos had many chances to prevent the accident and that he overlooked safety precautions while the defense argues that mechanical failures put Aguilera-Mederos in a spot with no feasible option.
After closing statements, it will be up to the jury to decide whether or not Aguilera-Mederos was at fault.
