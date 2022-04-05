After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year.
Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
Closures on the interstate resulted in extended delays for many travelers and impacted Front Rangers' ability to reach Glenwood Springs and Aspen. At this time, there are still not any great solutions to the mudslide problems and the burn scar is far from healed.
The CDOT website has outlined a detour option that adds about two hours and close to a hundred miles to the drive across the state on I-70, cutting through mountain towns along the way.
The department has made the following detour suggestion, should I-70 close through Glenwood Canyon.
- Westbound I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or I-25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto CO 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound U.S. 40 toward Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.
- Eastbound I-70: Motorists traveling eastbound from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse.
The original route between Silverthorne and Rifle is 117 miles long, taking about an hour and 50 minutes, while the detour route is 220 miles, taking about four hours, according to Google Maps.
“While we hope I-70 will not be impacted by debris flows this summer, businesses and residents should be prepared for this possibility and sign up for emergency alerts at http://www.garco911.com,” Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa said in an interview with the Summit Daily.
Below find tips for anyone planning to travel on I-70 in Glenwood canyon this year:
- Check for the latest road conditions by going to COtrip.org.
- Be aware of weather conditions
- Have an emergency kit in your vehicle
- Be sure your car is in safe driving condition for unexpected detours
(4) comments
Probably not feasible, but maybe they should dig under I-70 in these areas so that the mud can flow uninterrupted instead of going over the highway.
By the way this was just for food for thought if you get stranded and do not know where to go! Okay! It doesn't matter where you in Colorado or any other State you need a backup plan if possible! Makes you think right!Jess
I meant just North of 50,not West! Jess
Okay Think if Highway 50 was closed to traffic either way from Pueblo West, Colorado to Salida, Colorado! Look at the map and tell me where you need to go if you lived on or near Highway 50 and had to get home? Now I know it would depend on where you live and that can be a problem! We live just West of Highway 50 on Phantom Canyon Road, so it would depend on where we were at the time and where it is closed! So if we are in Canon City we may have to go up Highway 9 to Cripple Creek and down Phantom Canyon.! If on 50 before you get to Mc Coullach (sp) we might be okay, if not go north to Colorado Springs and down Highway 115 and to home!! If in Penrose we might be okay also! If on Highway 9 coming back from Guffey we might have a problem too! So I think you get the message if you are caught unware with 50 being closed somewhere along 50! So look real good at the map and see where you can get off 50 in case of Rockslides or Flooding or Accident on your way home! Jess
