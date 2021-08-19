The stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon (Exit 87 to Exit 133) closed once again on Wednesday afternoon when a flash flood warning was issued. It remains closed on Thursday morning, with few details available in regard to when it will reopen.
The last update stating that the road was still closed was published by CDOT at 5:40 AM on Thursday, with current traffic cameras showing no vehicles on the road as of 9:45 AM.
UPDATE: At 9:50 AM, CDOT announced that this stretch of highway has no estimated time of reopening due to a flash flood watch.
Motorists headed east are asked to use a detour that starts in Rifle while those headed west will have to detour on US 6.
The reason for the issues on this stretch of I-70 stem from a fire that occurred in the area last year. Dubbed the Grizzly Creek Fire, the blaze resulted in burn scars, which can contribute to rapid flooding, especially in areas of steep terrain.
Find the most recent update here.
(1) comment
Is I70 open going west? from Vail to Glenwood Springs? Is there a website so we can be updated on the road closures?
