Flash Floods Colorado Highway

Mud covers I-70 in Glenwood Canyon after the interstate closed due to recent mudslides Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 in Glenwood, Colo. As ominous storm clouds gathered in western Colorado over a large area blackened by a recent wildfire, torrential rain fell and the charred land stripped of vegetation gave way, sending a rush of mud and boulders tumbling down steep canyon walls and onto Interstate 70.

 RJ Sangosti - member, The Denver Post

The stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon (Exit 87 to Exit 133) closed once again on Wednesday afternoon when a flash flood warning was issued. It remains closed on Thursday morning, with few details available in regard to when it will reopen.

The last update stating that the road was still closed was published by CDOT at 5:40 AM on Thursday, with current traffic cameras showing no vehicles on the road as of 9:45 AM.

UPDATE: At 9:50 AM, CDOT announced that this stretch of highway has no estimated time of reopening due to a flash flood watch.

Motorists headed east are asked to use a detour that starts in Rifle while those headed west will have to detour on US 6.

The reason for the issues on this stretch of I-70 stem from a fire that occurred in the area last year. Dubbed the Grizzly Creek Fire, the blaze resulted in burn scars, which can contribute to rapid flooding, especially in areas of steep terrain.

Find the most recent update here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

LovetheMountains
LovetheMountains

Is I70 open going west? from Vail to Glenwood Springs? Is there a website so we can be updated on the road closures?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.